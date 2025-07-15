No Fees Stress: Register on the portal to have your fees refunded via MoMo — Mahama to students

President John Dramani Mahama has encouraged eligible students to take full advantage of the No Academic Fee Policy by registering on the official portal to receive refunds of the fees they have already paid.

He explained that the portal is currently open, and students who have made academic fee payments will have their funds reimbursed directly to their mobile money accounts once their applications are processed.

Speaking during a post-election thank-you tour of the Western North Region on Tuesday, July 15, Mr. Mahama said beginning September, the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) will take over payment of academic fees for first-year tertiary students.

“I already spoke about the No Fee Stress policy, and we promised that students who gain admission to first year will be relieved of academic fees. The portal is open, so if you haven’t registered yet, you should do so. If you’ve already paid your academic fees, it will be refunded to your MoMo account,” he said.

“From September, you won’t have to pay. The money will be paid by the Student Loan Scheme on your behalf to the school. So parents should know that the money they paid is being refunded to their children,” the President added.

Meanwhile, the SLTF has announced that applications for the current academic year will close on Thursday, July 31.

The Fund said the deadline will allow it to process reimbursements efficiently and prepare for the full rollout of the No Academic Fee Policy for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, also revealed that 175,094 students have so far accessed the portal.

He said 40,233 students have already been reimbursed out of 60,756 validated applications, while another 151,492 students have completed their applications and are awaiting processing.