NPP Minority will help execute government business, not obstruct them — Annoh Dompreh

NPP Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh
TUE, 15 JUL 2025
Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has assured that the NPP Minority caucus will not deliberately frustrate or obstruct government business in Parliament.

The Majority Leader and Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, had accused the Minority of dragging Question Time and potentially slowing down parliamentary proceedings.

Mr. Ayariga expressed frustration over what he described as unnecessary delays that could hamper the smooth execution of government programs in the House.

Responding on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 15, Mr. Annoh Dompreh said the Minority is committed to supporting the passage and prosecution of government business, provided the Majority ensures proper scheduling and presentation of programs.

“We will not come to obstruct government business. Bring the business of government, and we’ll help you to prosecute them. Yesterday, for instance, the Local Government Minister was here with all his papers — a number of them — and we helped him to lay them,” he said.

He noted that delays in executing parliamentary business often stem from the Majority’s own lapses in scheduling which to him, make it unfair to blame the Minority for such setbacks.

“They should get clinical and don’t put the blame on anybody if you cannot. In this order paper, we have businesses programmed that have been on it for months. And when you complain, they say, ‘Oh, we are making an amendment.’ More than a month, what are you going to say about that?” Mr. Annoh Dompreh said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

