Mahama’s fuel allowance cut populist, just PR and settings — Sammi Awuku

Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Samuel AwukuAkuapem North Member of Parliament, Samuel Awuku

Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Samuel Awuku, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to scrap fuel allowances for political appointees, describing it as a populist move and a mere public relations stunt.

The Minority lawmaker argued that the directive lacks clarity and does little to demonstrate a genuine commitment to cutting government expenditure.

He said several unanswered questions remain about the implementation and scope of the policy.

Mr. Awuku, speaking to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, July 15, called on the government to go beyond announcements and take more decisive action if it truly intends to reduce fuel costs.

“I just see it as a populist move. Is just a clear case of PR and settings.

“If the President wants to really show that he’s committed on this fuel allowance and the cutting down of fuel and scrapping of it, I’m challenging them to close down the fuel depot at the Castle. And that’s attitude, believe, because with that, then that means they are no longer going to take the fuel for free,” he said.

He further questioned the definition of political appointees under the directive and whether the policy applies to ministers, deputies, CEOs or presidential staffers.

According to him, without proper clarification, the directive will just come as another symbolic gesture with no significant fiscal impact.

“Again, I need clarification on what is the definition of the fuel allowance. Does it mean fuel for any political appointee, or are they trying to say that the money that will be used to pay by these appointees, it will be refunded, or they’ll be made to pay back? There is clarity on that we need,” the MP stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

