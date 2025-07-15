ModernGhana logo
Fuel cut: ‘Close down fuel depots at Osu Castle, Jubilee House if you’re serious’ — Minority to Mahama

Politics Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku
TUE, 15 JUL 2025
Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has questioned President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to cutting fuel allowances for political appointees.

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, has challenged the President to shut down the fuel depots at the Osu Castle and the Jubilee House as a demonstration of genuine commitment to the directive.

Speaking to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, July 15, the Minority also called on the government to clarify who qualifies as a political appointee under the new policy, asking whether it includes ministers, CEOs, and presidential staffers.

“I’m challenging them to close down the fuel depot at the Castle. That’s real commitment, because if that happens, it means they are no longer going to take fuel for free,” Mr. Awuku said.

He added, “Number two, who is a political appointee? Because the publication said political appointees. Does it include ministers? Does it include CEOs? Does it include presidential staffers? Are you just talking ministers and deputies, or ministers, deputies, and CEOs?”

The Akuapem North lawmaker also questioned what exactly falls under fuel allowances, seeking clarification on whether it refers to direct fuel usage or reimbursement.

“Again, I need clarification on what is the definition of fuel allowance. Does it mean fuel for any political appointee, or are they saying the money used to pay for it will be refunded or reimbursed by these appointees?” he asked.

The Minority further pressed the government to disclose the total cost of fuel allowances and the expected savings from scrapping them.

They described the move as more of a populist public relations stunt than a serious cost-cutting measure.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

