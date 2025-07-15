ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let’s embrace the Cedi, trade with it to make it stronger — BoG Governor urges Ghanaians

Headlines Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah
TUE, 15 JUL 2025 1
Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah, has expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency among Ghanaians to avoid the use of the local currency, the cedi.

He urged citizens to develop confidence in the cedi and trade with it, just as nationals of other countries do with their currencies, to help strengthen its value on the international market.

Speaking at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting on Tuesday, July 15, Dr. Asiamah noted that neglecting the cedi contributes to its depreciation.

“So we want to encourage everyone. Let us embrace the local currency. If you go to South Africa, you have no choice but to use the rand. You go to Kenya, you use the shilling. We call it an endogenous variable. It is because everybody is running away from it,” he said.

He continued, “Everybody is taking investment decisions to avoid the cedi, and therefore the cedi will be weak. But if we re-engineer our thoughts and recalibrate how we form our projections about the cedi, I believe it can be as good as any other currency out there.”

The BoG Governor also expressed surprise that some Ghanaians form their expectations of the cedi’s performance based on street speculation rather than official data.

“It appears in Ghana the way we form our expectations when it comes to the exchange rate is to listen to the Zabarma, to listen to the Alhaji in the corner. I think that’s where the problem is,” Dr. Asiamah remarked.

Citing economic data, he argued that the cedi’s stability reflects the country’s improving trade balance.

“You have a country whose trade surplus has doubled compared to last year. If you have a country whose current account has increased from a mere 66 million dollars to over 2 billion dollars in the first quarter of this year, why are you surprised when the exchange rate is showing stability? Look at the data,” he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kwaku | 7/15/2025 9:39:03 PM

Massa, the man on the street knows economics ooo. He makes decisions based on reality and not data. if data reflect reality, the man on street will know.

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh NPP Minority will help execute government business, not obstruct them — Annoh Do...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama No Fees Stress: Register on the portal to have your fees refunded via MoMo — Mah...

2 hours ago

Krobea Kwabena Asante, an aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Chris Arthur’s suspension: ‘Agona West NPP Chairman and Secretary acted arbitrar...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah Let’s embrace the Cedi, trade with it to make it stronger — BoG Governor urges G...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku Fuel cut: ‘Close down fuel depots at Osu Castle, Jubilee House if you’re serious...

2 hours ago

Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Samuel Awuku Mahama’s fuel allowance cut populist, just PR and settings — Sammi Awuku

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Mahama’s ban on state lands targets looters, not businesses — Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Mahama’s ban on state lands lawful, aimed at sanitizing acquisition process — Ha...

2 hours ago

Late Ernest Kumi’s widow not eyeing Akwatia parliamentary seat — NPP Late Ernest Kumi’s widow not eyeing Akwatia parliamentary seat — NPP

2 hours ago

Nigerian ex-president Muhammadu Buhari died in London on Sunday aged 82. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File) Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line