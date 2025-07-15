Let’s embrace the Cedi, trade with it to make it stronger — BoG Governor urges Ghanaians

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah, has expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency among Ghanaians to avoid the use of the local currency, the cedi.

He urged citizens to develop confidence in the cedi and trade with it, just as nationals of other countries do with their currencies, to help strengthen its value on the international market.

Speaking at the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting on Tuesday, July 15, Dr. Asiamah noted that neglecting the cedi contributes to its depreciation.

“So we want to encourage everyone. Let us embrace the local currency. If you go to South Africa, you have no choice but to use the rand. You go to Kenya, you use the shilling. We call it an endogenous variable. It is because everybody is running away from it,” he said.

He continued, “Everybody is taking investment decisions to avoid the cedi, and therefore the cedi will be weak. But if we re-engineer our thoughts and recalibrate how we form our projections about the cedi, I believe it can be as good as any other currency out there.”

The BoG Governor also expressed surprise that some Ghanaians form their expectations of the cedi’s performance based on street speculation rather than official data.

“It appears in Ghana the way we form our expectations when it comes to the exchange rate is to listen to the Zabarma, to listen to the Alhaji in the corner. I think that’s where the problem is,” Dr. Asiamah remarked.

Citing economic data, he argued that the cedi’s stability reflects the country’s improving trade balance.

“You have a country whose trade surplus has doubled compared to last year. If you have a country whose current account has increased from a mere 66 million dollars to over 2 billion dollars in the first quarter of this year, why are you surprised when the exchange rate is showing stability? Look at the data,” he stated.