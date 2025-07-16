ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[Video] Former NPP thugs led Ablekuma North rerun violence - NPP MP reveals

  Wed, 16 Jul 2025
Headlines Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Kwasi Onyina-Acheampong
WED, 16 JUL 2025 1
Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Kwasi Onyina-Acheampong

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Kwasi Onyina-Acheampong, has alleged that the one who led the disruption and violence during the Ablekuma North rerun election on Friday, July 11, 2025, was once an "NPP thug."

The rerun, marred by disputes arising from the 2024 general election, was conducted across 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency.

It ultimately saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ewurabena Aubynn, declared the winner with 34,090 votes, ending the NPP's 28-year dominance of the seat. The NPP's Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie secured 33,881 votes.

The election rerun recorded several violent incidents, including a widely circulated video showing NPP stalwart Hawa Koomson being assaulted and seen crawling on the ground.

The Deputy National Organiser of the NPP was reportedly severely beaten by thugs during the exercise.

Reacting to the chaotic events in an interview on Hot 93.9FM's political talk show, 'This Is Parliament,' hosted by Bonohemaa, Hon. Kwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong claimed that the perpetrators of these assaults were "former NPP members."

According to him, "The NDC recruited the thugs who disrupted the election from the NPP. The NDC wanted to show us where power lies...The Peace Council met with various political parties and urged us to disband our vigilante groups....The NPP naively obliged and disbanded all our various vigilante groups like the Delta Force."

He continued, "These members from these disbanded groups from our party got peeved because they felt we had used and dumped them, so the NDC recruited them for the election. There is this person in Kumasi; today, he is the one leading the NDC attack, meanwhile, he was in the NPP."

Sounding extremely disdainful, Hon. Kwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong urged the media, Peace Council and civil society organisations to take action to prevent further chaos in the 2028 general election.

Watch the video below:

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Kofi Owusu | 7/16/2025 10:08:39 AM

Those thugs are using NDC to get them recruited again by NPP. These guys just enjoy thuggery and all they know in life is fighting. NPP should not fall for it and go back to them . They will end up controlling the two major parties. NPP should Aim for video evidence and prosecution.

Comments1
Top Stories

10 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Kwasi Onyina-Acheampong [Video] Former NPP thugs led Ablekuma North rerun violence - NPP MP reveals

11 hours ago

Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin There’s general lack of accountability, responsibility among citizens; our democ...

11 hours ago

Court adjourns AG’s motion to strike out suspended CJ’s judicial review Court adjourns AG’s motion to strike out suspended CJ’s judicial review 

11 hours ago

ECOWAS Court adjourns suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo’s case for ruling ECOWAS Court adjourns suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo’s case for ruling 

11 hours ago

Tano North NDC demands immediate dismissal of MCE Tano North NDC demands immediate dismissal of MCE

12 hours ago

Illegal mining a national emergency, national taskforce will continue the crackdown – Mahama Illegal mining a national emergency, national taskforce will continue the crackd...

12 hours ago

Every region will get quota to send young people to serve in security services, were waiting for financial clearance – Mahama Every region will get quota to send young people to serve in security services, ...

12 hours ago

Court refuses trader bail for the second timeover drug possession Court refuses trader bail for the second time over drug possession

12 hours ago

Galamsey a public health crisis, curb it now — House of Chiefs urges Mahama to act swiftly Galamsey a public health crisis, curb it now — House of Chiefs urges Mahama to a...

12 hours ago

Four arrested over alleged witchcraft killing of elderly woman in North East Region Four arrested over alleged witchcraft killing of elderly woman in North East Reg...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line