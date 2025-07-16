[Video] Former NPP thugs led Ablekuma North rerun violence - NPP MP reveals

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Hon. Kwasi Onyina-Acheampong, has alleged that the one who led the disruption and violence during the Ablekuma North rerun election on Friday, July 11, 2025, was once an "NPP thug."

The rerun, marred by disputes arising from the 2024 general election, was conducted across 19 polling stations in the Ablekuma North constituency.

It ultimately saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Ewurabena Aubynn, declared the winner with 34,090 votes, ending the NPP's 28-year dominance of the seat. The NPP's Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie secured 33,881 votes.

The election rerun recorded several violent incidents, including a widely circulated video showing NPP stalwart Hawa Koomson being assaulted and seen crawling on the ground.

The Deputy National Organiser of the NPP was reportedly severely beaten by thugs during the exercise.

Reacting to the chaotic events in an interview on Hot 93.9FM's political talk show, 'This Is Parliament,' hosted by Bonohemaa, Hon. Kwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong claimed that the perpetrators of these assaults were "former NPP members."

According to him, "The NDC recruited the thugs who disrupted the election from the NPP. The NDC wanted to show us where power lies...The Peace Council met with various political parties and urged us to disband our vigilante groups....The NPP naively obliged and disbanded all our various vigilante groups like the Delta Force."

He continued, "These members from these disbanded groups from our party got peeved because they felt we had used and dumped them, so the NDC recruited them for the election. There is this person in Kumasi; today, he is the one leading the NDC attack, meanwhile, he was in the NPP."

Sounding extremely disdainful, Hon. Kwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong urged the media, Peace Council and civil society organisations to take action to prevent further chaos in the 2028 general election.

Watch the video below:

