ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Communications Ministry to partner GCTU on One Million Coders programme

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Technology Communications Ministry to partner GCTU on One Million Coders programme
SAT, 10 MAY 2025

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, has announced a strategic collaboration between his ministry and the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) to support the ambitious One Million Coders program.

This initiative aims to equip one million young Ghanaians with essential digital skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George made this known while addressing the media during the official launch of the GCTU Alumni Homecoming and Fundraising event. He emphasised that the One Million Coders program is a flagship initiative that forms a central part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader digital transformation agenda for Ghana.

“The One Million Coders program is not just an educational project; it is a key component of President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to reposition Ghana as a digital leader on the African continent,” the Minister stated.

He explained that the partnership with GCTU is designed to empower students of the university and other young Ghanaians with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in a technology-driven world. According to him, this move is in line with the government’s commitment to building a robust digital economy that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable job creation.

“We are excited about the prospects of this initiative and the role it will play in preparing our youth for the future. The One Million Coders program aligns perfectly with Ghana’s national vision for digital transformation. It will promote economic growth, drive innovation, and most importantly, create jobs for our young people,” Hon. Nartey George added.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that Ghana does not lag behind in the global digital revolution, highlighting the importance of equipping the next generation with 21st-century skills.

The Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of GCTU, Professor Ebenezer Malcalm, also expressed strong support for the partnership and the One Million Coders initiative. He described the collaboration as a transformative opportunity for the university and its students.

“At GCTU, we are proud to be part of this national journey toward digital empowerment. This partnership will not only provide our students with crucial digital competencies but will also contribute significantly to the broader national agenda of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy,” Prof. Malcalm said.

He further commended the government’s focus on digital innovation and pledged the university’s full support in ensuring the successful implementation of the program.

The One Million Coders initiative represents a major step forward in Ghana’s digital development strategy. Through collaborations like the one with GCTU, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations hopes to reach every corner of the country, opening new doors of opportunity for Ghanaian youth and positioning the nation as a force in the global digital economy.

Ms. Magdalene Lamptey, President of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Alumni Association, has announced significant milestones achieved by the association since its inception a year ago.

These accomplishments include: Registration with the Registrar of Companies, establishment of a bank account for transparency and financial management, unveiling of a unique logo representing unity, vision, and legacy.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Koo Fori [VIDEO] Details of how Koo Fori executed alleged $50,000 Spintex land fraud

1 hour ago

Economist and risk analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong Dr Theo Acheampong explains why Ghana Cedi’s recovery isn’t just external luck

2 hours ago

Dr. Ken Ashigbey I will score President Mahama 30% for fight against illegal mining – Ken Ashigbe...

2 hours ago

Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of publics trust — Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of public's trust — Acting Chie...

2 hours ago

Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery

2 hours ago

‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP ‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP

2 hours ago

Minister of Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu People flouted asset declaration law in the past without punishment, no more und...

2 hours ago

Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government

2 hours ago

Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for price reduction Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for ...

2 hours ago

Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line