Communications Ministry to partner GCTU on One Million Coders programme

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, has announced a strategic collaboration between his ministry and the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) to support the ambitious One Million Coders program.

This initiative aims to equip one million young Ghanaians with essential digital skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George made this known while addressing the media during the official launch of the GCTU Alumni Homecoming and Fundraising event. He emphasised that the One Million Coders program is a flagship initiative that forms a central part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader digital transformation agenda for Ghana.

“The One Million Coders program is not just an educational project; it is a key component of President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to reposition Ghana as a digital leader on the African continent,” the Minister stated.

He explained that the partnership with GCTU is designed to empower students of the university and other young Ghanaians with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed in a technology-driven world. According to him, this move is in line with the government’s commitment to building a robust digital economy that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable job creation.

“We are excited about the prospects of this initiative and the role it will play in preparing our youth for the future. The One Million Coders program aligns perfectly with Ghana’s national vision for digital transformation. It will promote economic growth, drive innovation, and most importantly, create jobs for our young people,” Hon. Nartey George added.

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to ensure that Ghana does not lag behind in the global digital revolution, highlighting the importance of equipping the next generation with 21st-century skills.

The Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of GCTU, Professor Ebenezer Malcalm, also expressed strong support for the partnership and the One Million Coders initiative. He described the collaboration as a transformative opportunity for the university and its students.

“At GCTU, we are proud to be part of this national journey toward digital empowerment. This partnership will not only provide our students with crucial digital competencies but will also contribute significantly to the broader national agenda of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy,” Prof. Malcalm said.

He further commended the government’s focus on digital innovation and pledged the university’s full support in ensuring the successful implementation of the program.

The One Million Coders initiative represents a major step forward in Ghana’s digital development strategy. Through collaborations like the one with GCTU, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations hopes to reach every corner of the country, opening new doors of opportunity for Ghanaian youth and positioning the nation as a force in the global digital economy.

Ms. Magdalene Lamptey, President of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Alumni Association, has announced significant milestones achieved by the association since its inception a year ago.

These accomplishments include: Registration with the Registrar of Companies, establishment of a bank account for transparency and financial management, unveiling of a unique logo representing unity, vision, and legacy.