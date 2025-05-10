I will score President Mahama 30% for fight against illegal mining – Ken Ashigbey

Dr. Ken Ashigbey

Dr. Ken Ashigbey, Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining, has criticized President John Mahama's handling of the illegal mining (Galamsey) issue, particularly regarding his efforts to amend, rather than repeal, LI 2462, a regulation he previously promised to discard.

Speaking on TV3's The KeyPoints on May 10, Dr. Ashigbey gave President Mahama a poor rating, stating, “I will score President Mahama 30% on the fight against galamsey because the way we should deal with this issue, we are not dealing with it.”

He expressed his disappointment over the government's failure to address the problem effectively, particularly when it comes to the controversial regulation.

LI 2462, the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2022, permits mining activities in forest reserves, provided certain conditions and environmental safeguards are in place. However, the regulation has been met with backlash due to its potential to damage forests and undermine environmental protection efforts in Ghana. Critics argue that the law contradicts promises made by the government to protect the country’s natural resources.

Dr. Ashigbey called the regulation “an illegality by the way it is situated,” adding, “So, when the President says all they are going to do is to amend it, it is wrong. It is not what he promised us.” His comments highlight growing frustration among environmental advocates who demand the law be repealed entirely.

In response to these criticisms, President Mahama's spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, assured that the government is committed to addressing the concerns of stakeholders calling for the repeal of LI 2462. However, he emphasized that the process must be approached with caution. “Let me stress it here that the position of this Government is that this LI will go. The question remains how we are going to do it such that all factors are considered and that the Government of Ghana is insulated from any future action that will be detrimental to us,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu urged patience, explaining that some miners were granted leases under the previous government and that repealing the law without a proper framework could lead to further complications. “Mind you, some of the miners are reputable entities who were given mining leases by the previous government to do mining. The question is, what happens if you repeal this law which should guide what they are doing?” he asked.

He went on to explain that the Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has recommended an interim approach. The government plans to prevent new mining leases from being granted by removing the President’s ability to approve them under the current law. This move would prevent further mining in forest reserves until a more comprehensive solution is reached. On March 20, 2025, the Minister for Environment laid the regulation before Parliament, and once it matures, it will prevent new mining activities in the reserves.

Kwakye Ofosu concluded, “The President can no longer grant a lease for you to enter the forest.”