The Unified Absurdity: How Backward Thinking In Education, Healthcare, And Professional Recognition Is Stifling Nigeria's Progress

When the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) released its statement condemning the National Universities Commission (NUC) for upgrading degree titles in Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Optometry to "Doctor" status, one would think this body was filled with forward-thinking young men and women, equipped with global knowledge and a vision for progressive healthcare. But no, what we saw instead was a blatant display of backwardness, raw jealousy, and an embarrassing level of intellectual shortfall that should alarm every Nigerian genuinely invested in healthcare reform.

Backwardness Masquerading as Righteousness

In a world that is moving towards interdisciplinary collaboration and advanced healthcare training, NARD's reaction reeks of archaic thinking. Globally, the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), and Doctor of Optometry (OD) have long been recognized as doctorate-level qualifications that empower these professionals to serve patients with specialized care. In the United States, Canada, Australia, and several European nations, these titles are not just ceremonial—they reflect deep, rigorous academic and clinical training. Yet, in Nigeria, the so-called resident doctors scream of "quackery" and "confusion," as if patients are so gullible that they cannot distinguish between a medical doctor and a clinical pharmacist.

How is it that a body representing supposedly educated minds can display such stone-aged thinking? Does NARD believe that its patients are intellectually inferior to those in the Western world? Or is this just a shameful attempt to hold on to hierarchical power in an already broken system?

Jealousy Cloaked in Professionalism

Make no mistake about it—this is not about patient safety or healthcare standards. This is pure, unfiltered jealousy. NARD's statement whines about how pharmacists, physiotherapists, and optometrists do not deserve the title of "Doctor" because it would create "confusion." But confusion for whom? Globally, healthcare systems have embraced the title without the world collapsing into chaos. Patients understand that their optometrist is not a cardiologist, just as they understand that their dentist is not a neurosurgeon. Only in Nigeria, apparently, is this distinction too difficult to comprehend.

The real issue here is NARD's desperate attempt to protect its perceived monopoly over the healthcare field. For years, they have fought tooth and nail to suppress the growth of other health professions, clinging to an outdated sense of superiority. Now that the NUC has decided to bring Nigerian healthcare into the 21st century, NARD responds with a tantrum that exposes its insecurities. Rather than embracing progress, they dig their heels into a regressive mindset that serves no one but their own fragile egos.

Intellectual Deficiency Disguised as Concern

If there was ever a testament to a lack of critical thinking, it is NARD's suggestion that upgrading these titles would lead to quackery. This is not only misleading; it is profoundly uninformed. The PharmD, DPT, and OD are internationally accredited programs designed to elevate the quality of care and expand healthcare access. These are not honorary titles handed out as favors—they are earned through extensive academic and clinical work.

By suggesting that this move would lead to "quackery," NARD is essentially questioning the integrity of global educational standards. It is ironic that those who claim to be at the forefront of medical advancement are so glaringly unaware of how the rest of the world operates. This is not just a matter of being out of touch—it is willful ignorance.

The Absurdity of Using Britain as a Justification for Regressing Progress

And to crown this embarrassing showcase of outdated thinking, NARD goes on to justify its opposition by citing practices in Britain. Britain? Really? Are we seriously looking to a nation whose medical structure is still largely conservative in its recognition of advanced clinical roles? A country that has not kept pace with the United States, Canada, and Australia in expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists, physiotherapists, and optometrists?

This is not just backward—it is embarrassingly myopic. Britain’s healthcare model is not the pinnacle of global healthcare innovation. In fact, many of its conservative practices are currently being challenged and reformed to meet the demands of modern healthcare delivery. Countries like the United States and Canada have long recognized the need to elevate clinical roles, granting "Doctor" titles to those who complete advanced training in their fields. PharmD, DPT, and OD professionals in these nations carry out clinical assessments, prescribe medications, and manage chronic conditions with competence and legal authority.

The Mindless Argument Over Salaries—A True Testament to Shallow Thinking

If backwardness, jealousy, and intellectual deficiency were not enough, NARD stooped even lower by declaring that medical doctors must always earn more than pharmacists, physiotherapists, and optometrists. This is one of the most absurd, anti-progressive, and outdated arguments one could imagine. The real world does not work this way, and neither should Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Look around the world: salaries are determined by specialization, scope of practice, clinical impact, and market demand—not just by a title. In the United States, for example, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners, and even some clinical pharmacists earn salaries that rival or surpass those of general physicians. Why? Because their specialized skills are indispensable. Their expertise is acknowledged not by title alone but by the impact and demand for their clinical contribution.

Professor Peter Olapegba's Odd Thinking on Titles

Not to be outdone by NARD's backwardness or Mamman's archaic policies, Professor Peter Olapegba, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the University of Ibadan, displayed his own form of knowledgeable stagnation. His commentary on who deserves the title of 'Dr.' is yet another testament to Nigeria's obsession with gatekeeping professional titles as a means of preserving hierarchy rather than embracing progress.

Olapegba made the outrageous claim that only those who earn a Ph.D. should use the title 'Dr.' According to him, medical doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists, and optometrists have no business using the title, because in his view, 'abroad,' medical doctors are simply called 'physicians.' This claim is not only false but embarrassingly ignorant of global practices. In the United States, Canada, Australia, and across Europe, medical doctors (MD), dentists (DDS), and even veterinarians (DVM) are rightfully addressed as 'Dr.' based on their rigorous training and clinical expertise. This is not a matter of tradition but one of professional respect and global standardization.

Furthermore, his dismissal of honorary doctorate holders as undeserving of the 'Dr.' title is another example of intellectual elitism that has held Nigerian academia in a chokehold for far too long. Globally, honorary doctorates are recognized for contributions to society, innovation, and transformative impact, not just academic labor. This is why global institutions from Harvard to Oxford bestow honorary titles with the full acknowledgment of the 'Dr.' prefix.

Olapegba's comments expose a deeper issue: the fear of progress and the obsessive need to gatekeep titles as symbols of superiority rather than as markers of professional achievement. His archaic thinking is precisely why professional spaces in Nigeria remain mired in outdated hierarchies instead of embracing interdisciplinary respect and modernization.

Integration with Mamman’s Archaic Policy and Dr. Tunji Alausa's Reform

The previous Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman’s decision to impose an 18-year minimum age requirement for university admission is another example of regressive thinking. His policy ignored global models like Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement (AP) that prepare students for university education as young as 14. Thankfully, The current Minister of Education,Dr. Tunji Alausa reversed this backward policy, re-establishing a 16-year minimum age and signaling a shift towards progress.

Dr. Alausa’s decision is a breath of fresh air and shows alignment with global standards. To fully modernize, Nigeria must implement Dual Enrollment Programs, AP Courses, and Early College High Schools that empower young minds to progress based on ability, not age.

Conclusion: Breaking Free from the Chains of Mediocrity

The madness of backward thinking that plagues Nigerian institutions like NARD and was exemplified by Mamman’s archaic policies is a barrier to progress. If Nigeria is to thrive, it must cast aside this obsession with professional elitism, age-based restrictions, and outdated conservatism. Leaders like Dr. Tunji Alausa provide a glimpse of what is possible when innovation and global alignment are prioritized.

Nigeria must abandon these shackles of mediocrity and step boldly into the future—one where education, healthcare, and professional recognition are defined by merit, modernization, and global standards, not archaic gatekeeping.