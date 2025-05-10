'You don’t just create jobs because you think you want to give people jobs' — Franklin Cudjoe questions Mahama’s job plans

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has raised concerns about the economic effectiveness of some major job creation programmes introduced by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, May 10, Cudjoe assessed Mahama’s first 120 days in office, criticizing initiatives like Adwumawura, One Million Coders, and the National Apprenticeship Programme. He described these efforts as rushed, with unclear connections to economic productivity.

Cudjoe cautioned against the tendency to launch expensive programmes without thoroughly evaluating their long-term impact on the economy.

“I take a critical look at the promise like the launch of Adwumawura, One Million Coders, National Apprenticeship Programme, there again I see opportunities to basically splurge money without necessarily having done a proper analysis of what these interventions will add to the productivity of the economy,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of job creation, Cudjoe emphasized that it must contribute meaningfully to the country's economic growth. He stressed, “You don’t just create jobs because you think you want to give people jobs to do. You want to give meaningful jobs that would feed back into certain aspects of the value chain of the economy.”

He further explained, “That is where we should be right now. We should have that clean bridge between ‘people are idling about so let’s give them jobs,’ and before you realize, we are spending close to GH₵200 million on the Adwumawura, One Million Coders, National Apprenticeship Programme, a bit more that you can’t see the synergy of what they are going to do in the economy.”

Cudjoe’s comments highlight his concern that such initiatives, while well-meaning, may lack the necessary structural alignment to significantly contribute to Ghana’s economic productivity.