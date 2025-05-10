ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'You don’t just create jobs because you think you want to give people jobs' — Franklin Cudjoe questions Mahama’s job plans

  Sat, 10 May 2025
Headlines You don’t just create jobs because you think you want to give people jobs — Franklin Cudjoe questions Mahama’s job plans
SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has raised concerns about the economic effectiveness of some major job creation programmes introduced by President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, May 10, Cudjoe assessed Mahama’s first 120 days in office, criticizing initiatives like Adwumawura, One Million Coders, and the National Apprenticeship Programme. He described these efforts as rushed, with unclear connections to economic productivity.

Cudjoe cautioned against the tendency to launch expensive programmes without thoroughly evaluating their long-term impact on the economy.

“I take a critical look at the promise like the launch of Adwumawura, One Million Coders, National Apprenticeship Programme, there again I see opportunities to basically splurge money without necessarily having done a proper analysis of what these interventions will add to the productivity of the economy,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of job creation, Cudjoe emphasized that it must contribute meaningfully to the country's economic growth. He stressed, “You don’t just create jobs because you think you want to give people jobs to do. You want to give meaningful jobs that would feed back into certain aspects of the value chain of the economy.”

He further explained, “That is where we should be right now. We should have that clean bridge between ‘people are idling about so let’s give them jobs,’ and before you realize, we are spending close to GH₵200 million on the Adwumawura, One Million Coders, National Apprenticeship Programme, a bit more that you can’t see the synergy of what they are going to do in the economy.”

Cudjoe’s comments highlight his concern that such initiatives, while well-meaning, may lack the necessary structural alignment to significantly contribute to Ghana’s economic productivity.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Koo Fori [VIDEO] Details of how Koo Fori executed alleged $50,000 Spintex land fraud

17 minutes ago

Economist and risk analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong Dr Theo Acheampong explains why Ghana Cedi’s recovery isn’t just external luck

1 hour ago

Dr. Ken Ashigbey I will score President Mahama 30% for fight against illegal mining – Ken Ashigbe...

1 hour ago

Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of publics trust — Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of public's trust — Acting Chie...

1 hour ago

Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery

1 hour ago

‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP ‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP

1 hour ago

Minister of Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu People flouted asset declaration law in the past without punishment, no more und...

1 hour ago

Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government

1 hour ago

Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for price reduction Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for ...

1 hour ago

Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line