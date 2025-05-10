ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 10 May 2025 NPP

President Mahama lacks commitment to ban mining in forest reserves — NPP MP

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
President Mahama lacks commitment to ban mining in forest reserves — NPP MP

The Member of Parliament for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Francis Owusu Achiaw, has expressed skepticism over the government's readiness to enforce a ban on mining in forest reserves, suggesting that economic considerations are holding back action.

In an interview on OTEC 102.9 FM’s Dwabrem political programme, the NPP lawmaker claimed that the current NDC administration lacks the courage to pass legislation that would halt mining activities in these protected areas.

According to him, such a move would significantly impact the economy, which explains the government's reluctance to push the bill through Parliament.

“The NDC government knows very well that banning mining in forest reserves will adversely affect the economy, and that’s why they are hesitating to lay the bill before Parliament,” he said.

Hon. Achiaw added that many large-scale mining companies already operate legally within forest reserves, complicating the government’s position. He argued that this existing presence makes any outright ban politically and economically difficult.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed that the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation 2022, L.I. 2462, be revoked to safeguard Ghana’s forest cover. Although an amendment bill was introduced in Parliament on March 20, the president now wants the regulations repealed entirely.

Despite this directive, Hon. Achiaw believes the administration’s motivations are not purely environmental. He contended that the revenue generated by small-scale mining activities in forest areas is a major factor in the government’s hesitation.

He noted that Parliament is prepared to consider the proposed revocation when the bill is formally presented. “If the bill comes before us, we’ll debate it thoroughly and act in the national interest,” he assured.

His remarks suggest a broader debate ahead in Parliament, where lawmakers will have to weigh the economic benefits of mining against the urgent need to preserve Ghana’s dwindling forest reserves.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Comments

Private Judge | 5/10/2025 7:33:17 PM

You can't see his efforts but Akufo Addo could not do anything because he was firmly behind it. Hypocrisy will kill NPP politicians.

Comments1
Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Koo Fori [VIDEO] Details of how Koo Fori executed alleged $50,000 Spintex land fraud

1 hour ago

Economist and risk analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong Dr Theo Acheampong explains why Ghana Cedi’s recovery isn’t just external luck

2 hours ago

Dr. Ken Ashigbey I will score President Mahama 30% for fight against illegal mining – Ken Ashigbe...

2 hours ago

Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of publics trust — Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of public's trust — Acting Chie...

2 hours ago

Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery

2 hours ago

‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP ‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP

2 hours ago

Minister of Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu People flouted asset declaration law in the past without punishment, no more und...

2 hours ago

Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government

2 hours ago

Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for price reduction Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for ...

2 hours ago

Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line