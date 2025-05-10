The Member of Parliament for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Francis Owusu Achiaw, has expressed skepticism over the government's readiness to enforce a ban on mining in forest reserves, suggesting that economic considerations are holding back action.

In an interview on OTEC 102.9 FM’s Dwabrem political programme, the NPP lawmaker claimed that the current NDC administration lacks the courage to pass legislation that would halt mining activities in these protected areas.

According to him, such a move would significantly impact the economy, which explains the government's reluctance to push the bill through Parliament.

“The NDC government knows very well that banning mining in forest reserves will adversely affect the economy, and that’s why they are hesitating to lay the bill before Parliament,” he said.

Hon. Achiaw added that many large-scale mining companies already operate legally within forest reserves, complicating the government’s position. He argued that this existing presence makes any outright ban politically and economically difficult.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed that the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation 2022, L.I. 2462, be revoked to safeguard Ghana’s forest cover. Although an amendment bill was introduced in Parliament on March 20, the president now wants the regulations repealed entirely.

Despite this directive, Hon. Achiaw believes the administration’s motivations are not purely environmental. He contended that the revenue generated by small-scale mining activities in forest areas is a major factor in the government’s hesitation.

He noted that Parliament is prepared to consider the proposed revocation when the bill is formally presented. “If the bill comes before us, we’ll debate it thoroughly and act in the national interest,” he assured.

His remarks suggest a broader debate ahead in Parliament, where lawmakers will have to weigh the economic benefits of mining against the urgent need to preserve Ghana’s dwindling forest reserves.