The Member of Parliament for Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Francis Owusu Achiaw, has said the rise in illegal mining activities is due to members of the ruling NDC government mining in forest reserves without permits.

According to him, these miners claim their government have allowed them to operate even without permits.

"There are dozens of miners in forest reserves now who have been emboldened to work without seeking any permit because they claim to be part of the ruling government," Hon. Owusu Achiaw said during an interview with Dr. Cash on OTEC 102.9 FM's Dwabrem.

The MP described the situation as worrying, adding that Ghana will struggle to mitigate the environmental damage caused by illegal mining if this attitude persists.

He criticised the NDC government for delaying its promise to halt mining in forest reserves.

Hon. Owusu Achiaw emphasised that the President must demonstrate commitment by setting a good example and implementing measures, including repealing LI 2462.