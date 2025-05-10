AFFA submits proposals for NPP constitution amendment

The Alliance for Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has formally submitted a memorandum proposing key amendments to the constitution of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The proposed changes aim to restructure the party’s internal electoral system and governance framework. Notably, AFFA is advocating for an expansion of the party's electoral college across various levels.

Key among their proposals is an increase in the number of Polling Station officers from five to eleven, the replacement of the current one-man Electoral Area Coordinator role with a five-member committee, and an expansion of constituency executives from 17 to 31.

Speaking to the media on Friday, May 9, 2025, after submitting the proposals, AFFA's Executive Secretary, Sir-Obama Pokuase, also called for a revision of Article 7(5) of the party's constitution. He recommended the inclusion of more appointed offices, while also pushing for the removal of the Communication Officer role from the list of appointed positions.

According to AFFA, appointing Communication Officers often leads to favoritism rather than a merit-based selection process, which in turn compromises efficiency. The group is therefore advocating that the position be made elective to ensure competence and accountability.

This move follows a press release issued by the NPP’s General Secretary on April 25, 2025, inviting party members and affiliated groups to submit proposals for constitutional reforms.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its Annual Delegates Conference in July 2025, where such proposals are expected to be debated and potentially adopted.