Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of public's trust — Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers

At a solemn ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Acting Chief Justice Justice Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie welcomed 123 newly qualified lawyers to the Bar with a powerful call to action: be bold, be reformers, and above all, be guardians of justice.

In a stirring address, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie reminded the new legal professionals that they were entering a system that still faces deep-rooted challenges—from unequal access to justice to persistent delays in legal processes. He encouraged them to step up and help transform the profession into one that truly serves the public interest.

“In these endeavours, we need you — fresh minds with strong convictions — to be agents of change and help build a legal system which is just, transparent and worthy of the public's trust,” he said.

He urged the lawyers to push for innovation in the justice system and to play an active role in shaping its future:

“Strive to improve the legal profession by participating in discussions about reform and innovation. The legal landscape is changing, and you could shape its future.”

The Chief Justice stressed that this mission begins in their immediate communities. He encouraged them to offer their time through pro bono work and ensure access to justice for those who cannot afford legal representation. Mentorship, he said, should also be a core part of their professional lives—guiding the next generation of lawyers and creating a culture of support and excellence.

The occasion, held under Section 7 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32), marked an important rite of passage for the new entrants to the legal field. Friends and family filled the auditorium in celebration, witnessing as the Acting Chief Justice administered the oath of office and declared the undertaking that binds every lawyer to the ethics and code of the profession.

Certificates were officially presented by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, and Ghana Bar Association President Efua Ghartey.

In his closing remarks, the Acting Chief Justice described the call to the Bar not merely as a formality, but a moral covenant.

He reminded the new lawyers of their duty to serve not only their clients but the cause of justice itself:

“Each lawyer's conduct shapes public confidence in the legal system,” he said. “Uphold trust—it is your most valuable asset.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie concluded with a call for the new lawyers to practise with passion, integrity, and a sense of service that defines true legacy in the legal profession.