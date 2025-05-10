Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery

ModernGhana logo
  Sat, 10 May 2025
Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who was accidentally shot in the eye by a classmate, has arrived safely in the United Kingdom to receive urgent medical treatment.

She touched down in the UK on Saturday, May 10, 2025, accompanied by her brother, who will serve as her caregiver, and Rafik Mahama, special aide to businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama.

Mr. Mahama is fully funding Suzzy’s travel and treatment. Medical specialists at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Agarwal Eye Hospital had advised that the extent of the injury required advanced surgical care not available in Ghana. Thanks to Mr. Mahama’s intervention, Suzzy’s family will bear no financial burden.

The effort to get Suzzy abroad was not only a matter of private generosity. Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, worked closely with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, to ensure smooth visa processing and travel arrangements.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, May 8, Hon. Ablakwa announced that all protocols had been completed, and that the Ghana High Commission in the UK would provide Suzzy with special consular support.

“Suzzy is expected to undergo surgery in the UK in the coming days. We extend our best wishes for her treatment and a full recovery.”

The case, which shocked the nation, has since drawn widespread sympathy and support. With her treatment now underway, there is renewed hope that Suzzy will receive the expert care needed to restore her health and future.

