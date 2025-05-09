CropLife Ghana gathers industry leaders to champion safe, sustainable farming at 2025 CEOs AGM

CropLife Ghana, the umbrella organization representing manufacturers, importers, and distributors of essential agricultural inputs such as pesticides, fertilizers, and seeds, held its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for CEOs and Managing Directors on April 29 at the Mendsvic Grande Hotel in East Legon, Accra.

The meeting brought together executives from all 23 member companies to discuss strategic initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Ghana. As an affiliate of CropLife Africa Middle East (CLAME) and CropLife International (CLI), the association reaffirmed its dedication to supporting modern farming through innovation, research, and responsible input management.

A key focus of the AGM was product life cycle stewardship, which seeks to ensure that farmers have access to high-quality and affordable inputs while minimizing health and environmental risks. Delegates also emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and quality control, underscoring the need for deeper collaboration with government institutions such as the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (PPRSD-MoFA), and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

The AGM featured Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director for Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, as the keynote speaker. Speaking on behalf of H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Otokunor shared the government’s vision under the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA), which focuses on modernization, job creation, and wealth generation in the agricultural sector.

He also reiterated the administration’s willingness to collaborate closely with CropLife Ghana to drive transformative growth in agriculture.