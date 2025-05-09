Stephen Aeke Akurugu vows to boost agriculture, economic growth in Kasena Nankana West District

The newly endorsed District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Kasena Nankana West District in the Upper East Region, Hon. Stephen Aeke Akurugu, has reiterated his commitment to boosting agriculture and other economic activities in the area.

Hon. Aeke received an overwhelming 89% endorsement from assembly members during his confirmation, reflecting the high level of confidence and trust both the assembly and local residents have in his leadership.

He acknowledged the district faces significant challenges, including poor road networks, limited access to potable drinking water, unemployment, and insufficient revenue generation. Despite these difficulties, he emphasized his resolve to tackle them head-on.

Speaking with the media, Hon. Aeke said, “My appointment as the DCE shows the vision of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for the youth,” adding that it reflects recognition of his dedication and hard work, especially in empowering young people with opportunities to serve.

He further explained that the Kasena Nankana West District shares a border with Burkina Faso, which makes road infrastructure a key factor in unlocking economic potential. “So I pray all roads in the area be fixed to enhance economic growth, creating job opportunities for residents,” he stated.

Hon. Stephen also emphasized his openness to collaboration, saying he is ready to work with all stakeholders. He assured development partners and agencies that his administration is willing to engage with anyone interested in supporting or investing in the district. “Doors are opened to all,” he affirmed.