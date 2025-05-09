ECG commissions 10MVA transformer at Sogakofe

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), in partnership with the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has commissioned a new 10/13 MVA power transformer at the Sogakofe GRIDCo Substation in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, as part of efforts to improve power reliability and quality across key districts.

The transformer, which became operational on Wednesday, May 7, is now serving Sogakofe, Akatsi, and surrounding communities.

It complements an existing 15 MVA transformer at the same substation, which will continue to serve areas including Adidome and Keta.

At a media briefing held at the site on Friday, May 9, Ms Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, highlighted that the commissioning forms part of ECG's broader strategy to modernise its infrastructure and ensure stable electricity distribution throughout the region.

“This commissioning is a significant milestone,” Ms Jatoe-Kaleo said. “It is a joint effort between ECG and GRIDCo to enhance the flexibility, reliability, and resilience of our power supply network in the southern part of the Volta Region.”

She explained that the total investment in the new transformer installation is estimated at GH¢969,867.90.

The transformer is expected to ease the pressure on the existing infrastructure, allow load balancing between districts, and drastically reduce the frequency of power interruptions.

“The new transformer will primarily benefit Sogakofe and the Akatsi districts. It will also indirectly support parts of Keta, Adidome, and even some sections of the Ketu South Municipality, including Denu,” she added.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo urged ECG customers in the region to support the company's improvement efforts by regularly paying their electricity bills.

“When our customers fulfill their obligations, we are able to invest more in infrastructure, and this translates into better service for everyone—both homes and businesses.”

Reverend Emmanuel Agbekotse, the engineer in charge of the Sogakofe Substation, noted that the need for an additional transformer became critical due to the increasing demand on the original 15 MVA unit, which had been overstretched serving four major districts and beyond.

“With the growing population and expansion of businesses, the pressure on the sole transformer had begun to affect its efficiency,” Rev. Agbekotse said. “Now, with this new transformer, we have significantly reduced the load burden and improved operational stability.”

Mr Godfred Awuku, the Volta Regional Engineer for ECG, also emphasised the strategic importance of the project.

He noted that aside from the Sogakofe and Aflao substations, there are currently no other major substations in the southern belt of the region.

“This new addition allows for better load management between Sogakofe and Aflao. It creates a more flexible and robust system that can handle demand surges and respond more efficiently to faults,” Mr Awuku said.

The project is expected to have a direct impact on thousands of residents and businesses by improving voltage levels, minimizing outages, and supporting future development in the region's southern corridor.

