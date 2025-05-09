ModernGhana logo
Kidnapped women returned home safely – CID Boss

  Fri, 09 May 2025
Social News DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor
FRI, 09 MAY 2025
DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, has confirmed the successful rescue and return of two Ghanaian women, Evelyn Serwaa Konadu and Anatasia Baidoo, who were kidnapped in Nigeria.

At a press briefing in Accra, DCOP Donkor praised the joint efforts of the Ghana Police Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the National Signals Bureau in securing the victims’ release.

“This morning, the victims were safely transported back to Ghana and received at Kotoka International Airport.

"Both women are reported to be in stable condition and will receive necessary medical attention before undergoing standard police procedures to provide their accounts for ongoing investigations,” she stated.

Reaffirming the Police Service’s dedication to public safety, DCOP Donkor added: “The Ghana Police Service remains steadfast in its core mandate of crime prevention, detection, apprehension, and prosecution. We are committed to ensuring that Ghana remains a safe and secure place for all.”

Beyond the rescue, DCOP Donkor also used the occasion to caution the public about a growing wave of romance scams and online fraud, advising vigilance when dealing with strangers on the internet.

She urged the public to avoid disclosing personal or financial details online and to report suspicious behavior to the police promptly.

The two women were rescued following a coordinated operation led by the Ghana Police Service, the National Signals Bureau, and the Nigeria Police Force. The mission was launched in response to a viral video that captured one of the victims being stripped and violently assaulted with a machete, sparking national outrage and urgent calls for justice.

In the wake of the operation, police confirmed that eight suspects had been apprehended across several hideouts in both Ghana and Nigeria. Investigations into the case are still ongoing.

