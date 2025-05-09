ModernGhana logo
If I stop politics today I'll preach the word of God, I have been dreaming about it – Afenyo-Markin

  Fri, 09 May 2025
FRI, 09 MAY 2025 3
Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has expressed a deep desire to devote himself to ministry once his political journey comes to an end.

In a heartfelt interview with broadcaster Kafui Dey, the seasoned legislator opened up about his spiritual convictions and long-standing aspiration to serve in a pastoral role.

“If I stop being a politician today, one thing I'm certain of doing is to go into ministry. I have been dreaming about it. I see myself preaching the word of God,” he said, revealing that his calling to preach is not a recent development but a vision he has carried for years.

Afenyo-Markin reflected on the role faith has played throughout his life, describing how prayer and fasting became essential parts of his routine during his days at St. Augustine’s College.

“I have experienced my God, so when I see crises, it doesn't shake me,” he noted, attributing his resilience to his spiritual grounding and belief in divine guidance.

Sharing stories from his early years, he spoke of humble beginnings—working as a bus conductor, or “mate,” and leaning on the support of friends, who never judged his background.

“My friends didn't look down on me because I was from a poor home,” he shared.

He also recalled the influence of his stepfather, a man whose emotional prayers left a lasting imprint on his faith journey.

“I remember when I was going to secondary school, he would hold my hand, pray for me, and weep,” he recounted.

Now a prominent political figure, Afenyo-Markin believes faith has a place in public service.

“As a politician, nothing should stop me from sharing the word of God with people,” he affirmed.

Watch full interview here:

Comments

jaye mends | 5/9/2025 8:58:24 PM

then let it reflect in your attitude and behavior

Comments3
