ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy

Headlines Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

The Embassy of the United States in Ghana has warned that providing false information or fake documents during a visa interview could lead to a lifetime ban from entering the country.

Consular General Elliot Fertik issued the caution while speaking to the media in Accra on Friday, May 9.

He stressed that any attempt to lie or mislead consular officers will not only result in a visa denial but could also trigger more serious consequences.

“If you do not tell the truth to the consular officer, or if you present false documents, you will not get the visa. And it’s possible there will be even more severe penalties, such as a lifetime ban,” he warned.

Fertik also noted that decisions on visa applications are largely based on what applicants say during their interviews and not just the documents they provide.

“The visa interview is going to be fairly short—two to three minutes. We have to process a lot of people in a short amount of time,” he said.

“Officers make their decisions primarily based on what you say during the interview. This is important because, in general, the officers very rarely look at the documents you bring,” Fertik added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Police arrest two suspectsover Kokoase womans death Police arrest two suspects over Kokoase woman's death

53 minutes ago

Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampotells Police Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampo tells Police

1 hour ago

Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy

1 hour ago

Consular General at the United States Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik Your interview, not documents, will decide your visa fate — US Embassy to applic...

2 hours ago

Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend

2 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin If I stop politics today I'll preach the word of God, I have been dreaming about...

2 hours ago

Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at Amefinukope Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at...

2 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technical Report Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technic...

2 hours ago

Hopeson Keku addressing the media Angry NDC youth protest against return of former Ashanti DVLA Director Amos Abek...

2 hours ago

Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and Bono East regions Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line