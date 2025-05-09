We shall come after you — Interior Minister warns community leaders in drug trade

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister of the Interior, has issued a strong warning to community leaders complicit in illicit drug trade in Zongo communities, stating that the law will take its course regardless of one's social or religious status.

He said the National Democratic Congress-led Government would not shield any individual engaged in criminal activities and stressed the need to disassociate the party from any form of criminality.

“Whether you are an Imam, a chief, or a queen mother – whoever you are – if you choose to destroy our youth by involving yourself in this drug menace, I am assuring you that we are coming for you. It is either you stop, or we will come for you,” he cautioned.

Alhaji Muntaka gave the warning during a visit to the palace of the Sabon Zango Chief, Alhaji Yahya Hamisu Baako, as part of a tour to assess the situation of drug abuse in the Zongo communities.

He was accompanied by senior officials from the Ghana Police Service, the Narcotics Control Commission, and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Interior Minister noted that the era where individuals used political affiliation as a shield for wrongdoing was over.

“The days when you say you belong to the party and so you can do certain things and get away with it – those days are over,” he said.

He advised community leaders to engage in legitimate employment in addition to their leadership roles, to preserve their integrity and dignity.

Alhaji Muntaka urged parents to prioritise the education and upbringing of their children and avoid spending on luxuries at the expense of their children's future.

“Don't be interested in having the latest phone when you cannot provide your children with the needed education,” he said.

The visit followed increased reports of drug abuse in the Sabon Zango community in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

In response, the youth, with the support of the community chief, launched an anti-drug campaign, which has led to heightened awareness, the confiscation of illicit substances, and the arrest of a number of drug peddlers.

The Minister commended the initiative and assured the youth of the ministry's support in curbing the menace.

He called on other communities to emulate the efforts of Sabon Zango in eradicating drug abuse from society.

