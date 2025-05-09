'It's not possible to receive GHC8m from National Signals Bureau, we used our own resources to give NPP heavy blow' — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has firmly denied any involvement in the alleged disbursement of funds by the National Signals Bureau (NSB) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This comes after a leaked memo, reportedly authored by former NSB boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene and addressed to the National Security Coordinator, surfaced with claims that more than GH¢8 million was allocated to opposition parties to aid in the procurement of election-related logistics.

Adu-Boahene, who is facing charges for the alleged misappropriation of GH¢49 million, defended his actions by stating that the funds were used for covert national security operations. He also accused the Attorney General of carrying out a “malicious prosecution” against him.

Although Adu-Boahene did not explicitly name the NDC as a recipient, the party has moved swiftly to dissociate itself from the claims and called for full transparency regarding the alleged transactions.

Speaking to Joy News on Friday, May 9, Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT, rejected the notion that the party had received funds from the NSB.

“Those people they're referring to supported them during their recent demonstration. He knows his partners—that's who he was referring to. And I'm sure everybody has seen that. My opponent would give me resources to defeat him in an election? Does that make sense?

“I can speak on authority—it's not possible at all. These guys are just clutching at straws. It won't help them. They should go and negotiate a plea bargain, otherwise, he [Adu-Boahene] could be looking at 25 years,” he said.

Dr. Tanko also questioned the sincerity of some smaller opposition parties, accusing them of indirectly aligning with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during key engagements with the Electoral Commission (EC).

“When we were in IPAC, anytime the NDC opposed the EC and NPP, those parties sided with the EC and NPP. The NDC has nothing to do with this. We fought hard, used our own resources, and dealt a heavy blow to the NPP.

“The party has no business with whatever rubbish is coming out—we are not part of it,” he added.

The NDC insists it conducted its 2024 campaign with full financial independence and remains committed to transparency and electoral integrity.