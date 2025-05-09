The government has launched a nationwide campaign dubbed “Just One Bold Step” (JOBS) to tackle unemployment and improve access to career opportunities across the country.

Led by the Labour Department of the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, in partnership with the EU-Germany-Ghana Joint Action for Jobs, Migration and Development (JMD), the roadshow will travel through communities in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions. It will provide free employment services and promote access to decent work.

The initiative aims to connect job seekers with employers and key stakeholders, while also enhancing the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS)—a centralised platform designed for job matching and tracking labour market trends.

According to a Press Release issued by the Labour Department, the campaign seeks to increase public awareness of free employment services, support job placement, promote safe and legal migration options, and position the Labour Department as a national hub for career development.

The Press Release quoted Acting Chief Labour Officer, Dawuda Ibrahim Braimah, who said: “Our mission is to empower Ghanaians—especially young people—to access sustainable jobs. If you’re looking for a job or want to advertise vacancies, the Labour Department is here to help. Register at www.glmis.gov.gh and take that bold first step.”

The JOBS roadshow is expected to strengthen the connection between available talent and job openings, and help improve employment outcomes for young people nationwide.

Read full statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ghana Labour Department Launches Nationwide ‘JOBS’ Roadshow to Boost Employment Opportunities

May 6, 2025, Accra-Ghana – In a strategic effort to reduce unemployment and improve access to career opportunities across Ghana, the Labour Department of the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment has launched the ‘JOBS’ (Just One Bold Step) Roadshow Campaign, in collaboration with the EU-Germany-Ghana Joint Action for Jobs, Migration and Development (JMD).

The roadshow will tour communities across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions, offering free employment services and promoting access to decent work opportunities. The initiative is designed to connect job seekers, employers, and stakeholders, while strengthening the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS) as a centralized platform for job matching and labour market data.

“Our mission is to empower Ghanaians—especially young people—to access sustainable jobs,” said Dawuda Ibrahim Braimah, Acting Chief Labour Officer. “If you’re looking for a job or want to advertise vacancies, the Labour Department is here to help. Register at www.glmis.gov.gh and take that bold first step.”

Among others, objectives of the roadshow campaign include the following:

Increasing awareness of free employment services offered by the Labour Department

Enhancing job placement by connecting job seekers and employers

Promoting safe, legal migration pathways

Strengthening the role of the Labour Department as a national hub for career development

Targeting young graduates, vocational trainees, the diaspora, academia, and potential migrants, the campaign aims to build confidence in public employment services while encouraging collaboration with the Labour Department on recruitment and skills development.

Dr. Lilian Amankwa Fobi Ashia, Technical Advisor at GIZ Ghana, emphasized the importance of capacity building:

“JMD is proud to support this initiative. We’ve invested in IT training for Labour Department staff, provided vehicles, and refurbished regional offices to make services more accessible and effective.”

The campaign also aims to consolidate fragmented labour market data to improve planning and decision-making.

“Our challenge isn’t the lack of data—it’s that it’s scattered,” said Rev. Ms. Charlotte Hanson, PRO of the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment. “With the Labour Department’s new systems, we can now analyze employment trends and better prepare for the future of our youth.”

The Labour Department is encouraging youth, women, persons with disabilities, employers, and the general public to take “Just One Bold Step” toward achieving their career goals by visiting any Labour Department office, Public Employment Centre, or registering online at www.glmis.gov.gh.

Media Contact:

Bright Selorm Elikem

📞 050 499 1227

📧 [email protected]

About the Ghana Labour Department

The Labour Department, under the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, implements national labour laws, enforces workplace regulations, mediates labour disputes, and provides employment services across Ghana.

About the EU-Germany-Ghana Joint Action on Jobs, Migration and Development

This initiative supports Ghanaian job seekers and returnees by providing access to employment, vocational training, and regular migration pathways. Through partnerships with the Labour Department, it aims to promote sustainable migration and workforce development for national growth.