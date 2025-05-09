ModernGhana logo
Dr Hilla Limann Technical University to get 600-bed capacity hostel

  Fri, 09 May 2025
The Government has tasked the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to make funds available for the construction of a 600-bed capacity hostel for the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University at Wa in the Upper West Region.

The facility would expand access to accommodation for the students and make the university more attractive to the country's youth and beyond.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, said this at the inauguration of a 19-member Governing Council of the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University in Accra.

The university, formerly known as the Wa Polytechnic, from its establishment almost two decades ago as a diploma-awarding institution, has faced many challenges, especially regarding hostel facilities, as most of its premises were rented.

The Minister said he was aware of the labour agitations and industrial disputes, urging the Council to manage the issue and ensure that peace and harmony prevailed on campus.

“I want to assure this Council and the academic community that the Government of President Mahama does not intend to micromanage the universities in the country,” he said.

“We will hold true to what the Constitution guarantees of academic freedom in the public universities,” he said.

The Minister tasked the GTEC to initiate processes for the Council to appoint a substantive Vice-Chancellor for the university since the tenure of Prof Elias Nortaa Kuneded Sowley, the current VC, expires on May 31, 2025.

He charged Prof Julius N. Fobil, the Chairman of the Council of the University, to be mindful of the instability that the vacuum may create and be proactive in resolving the issue.

“This will be one of your urgent and immediate actions to take to safeguard the effective administration and running of the institution,” Mr Iddrisu.

“So, we would expect that the Council works with GTEC to make sure that this statutory responsibility is achieved.”

Prof Fobil commended President Mahama for the confidence reposed in them to guide the management of university and pledged to leverage their expertise to meet the objectives of the Council.

“I pledged on behalf of the Council to uplift the image of the University to standards that are acceptable to the world,” he said.

The members are Prof Sowley; Dr Lobnibe Jane-Francis Yirdong, representing the National Council for Tertiary Education; Rev. Ebenezer Kofi Gyeke-Obuobi, rep of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training; Mr Osman Salanoon Kulendi, rep of the Association of Ghana Industries, Mr Alhassan Abudu Bafara, rep of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools, Mr Musah Karim, representing convocation, and Ms Isshaque Anlanwulo Shameema, rep, non-teaching staff.

The rest are Mr Samadu Kamwine, rep, Teaching Staff Association; Mr Bontariba Enoch, the Junior Staff Association; Mr Zakaria Yakubu, rep, Undergraduate Students; Mr Annaakaa Waris, Alumni, Mr Edmund Kwablah Gbemu, rep, Ghana Employers Association; and Mr Saaka Adams, rep, Association of Principals of Technical Institutes.

The presidential nominees are Mr Thaddeus Sory, Mr Mohammed Alhassan and Ms Bridget Nakpele Dery.

GNA

