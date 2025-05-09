ModernGhana logo
Actor Koo Fori arrested for alleged $50,000 fraud

Veteran Ghanaian actor Samuel Karikari Seth K-Okyere, popularly known as Koo Fori of the Efiewura television series fame, has been picked up by the Accra Central Police Command for allegedly defrauding a US-based Ghanaian of $50,000.

According to reports, the actor is accused of receiving a substantial amount from a Ghanaian resident in California under the pretence of facilitating the purchase of a parcel of land in Ghana.

However, after receiving the funds, Koo Fori allegedly failed to fulfil his part of the agreement and subsequently went into hiding.

The transaction, which was initially believed to be a legitimate investment, has now turned into a legal matter as the victim reported the case to authorities after repeated attempts to reach the actor failed.

Sources indicate that Koo Fori had also defaulted on multiple court appearances before the Dansoman Circuit Court, which led to a bench warrant being issued for his arrest.

His apprehension is seen as a move to compel him to face justice and respond to the charges levelled against him.

As investigations continue, the Accra Central Police Command is expected to provide further updates on the case in the coming days.

