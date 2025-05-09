Prof. Oquaye calls for live broadcast of Chief Justice Torkornoo’s impeachment proceedings

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has called for live television coverage of the ongoing inquiry into petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, arguing that public interest in the case demands full transparency.

Although Article 146(8) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution mandates that such hearings be held in camera, Prof. Oquaye believes the exceptional public attention surrounding this case justifies a departure from that rule.

“Justice emanates from the people,” he stated in an interview with Joy News aired on Thursday. “If justice belongs to the people, how can they be shut out from knowing what is going on? The process belongs to them.”

He warned that holding the proceedings behind closed doors, especially in a politically charged environment, risks eroding public confidence in the judiciary. Comparing it to a farmer being denied access to inspect their labourer’s work, he asked: “Would that be reasonable? Justice must not only be done—it must be seen to be done.”

Addressing arguments that secrecy upholds the dignity of high office, Prof. Oquaye pointed out that the Chief Justice has already been publicly named. “The Chief Justice has already been named. The matter is public. So what are we protecting?” he asked.

He also argued that the Chief Justice herself should be granted the option of a public hearing. “Why shouldn't she be able to say, 'Let the people of Ghana hear my case'?” he said.

Delving into legal and historical precedent, the constitutional lawyer invoked both the British Magna Carta and Ghana’s own history with secret tribunals to illustrate the danger of closed proceedings.

“We all know the history of this country,” he recalled. “People were blindfolded and pushed into dark rooms. That was the past. We must not repeat it.”

Prof. Oquaye urged the Supreme Court to clarify the constitutional conflict between Article 146(8), which mandates secrecy, and Article 19, which guarantees a fair and public trial.

He warned that secretive proceedings can open the door to politically motivated rulings and recalled instances where judges and lawyers were punished for unpopular decisions. When asked if he would participate in such a process were he in Justice Torkornoo’s shoes, his response was unequivocal: “No. I would not appear. You put me in a room, come out, and pronounce judgment? I don't trust that.”

He stressed that his position is grounded in constitutional principles rather than politics. “This is the first time a sitting Chief Justice has been taken to court. Let's do it right. Let the process be open. Let the people see justice in action,” he said.

The Chief Justice was suspended by President John Dramani Mahama after a prima facie case was established in three separate petitions alleging stated misbehaviour and misconduct. A five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the claims, in accordance with Article 146(6) of the Constitution.