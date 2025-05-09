ModernGhana logo
Asikam residents lament Forestry Commission’s seizure of wood for school roof repairs

  Fri, 09 May 2025
Residents of Asikam in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region are up in arms after officials from the Mpraeso office of the Forestry Commission seized timber the community had secured to repair the storm-damaged roof of the Asikam D/A Basic School.

The school’s roof was torn off by a violent storm two weeks ago, leaving the facility unusable. Determined to restore the school before the new academic term, residents rallied together, with one local benefactor donating an odum tree and others contributing funds and labor.

But just as repair works were about to begin, Forestry Commission officials intervened and confiscated the wood, citing regulatory breaches related to the timber’s source and transport.

The action has left the school unusable, forcing pupils to remain at home and prompting growing frustration among parents and community leaders.

Unit Committee member Mr. Omari Sampson Asiedu, speaking to the media, described the seizure as a serious setback to the community’s efforts to ensure uninterrupted education. He said the community had mobilized in good faith and that their only objective was to secure a safe learning space for the children.

The Chief of Asikam, Nana Ntim Boateng I, has called for swift intervention from authorities, including the area’s Member of Parliament, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and the District Chief Executive, Samuel Asamoah.

He urged the Forestry Commission to show understanding and flexibility in light of the community’s urgent educational needs. “This is about our children’s future,” he said.

Parents and residents echoed the chief’s appeal, stressing that their sole priority is to enable students to return to school. They are pleading with authorities to resolve the issue quickly and allow the roofing project to proceed without further obstruction.

