GACL takes back over 16 acres of prime Airport land from McDan Group

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has reclaimed over 16 acres of prime airport land from the McDan Group of Companies after securing a favorable ruling from the Accra High Court.

In a judgment delivered on May 6, 2025, the court granted GACL full re-entry and possession of two parcels of land — one measuring approximately 10.63 acres and the other 5.66 acres. These lands, located near the Kotoka International Airport and adjacent to Action Chapel International, had been occupied by McDan Shipping Company and Airport Logistics Limited, subsidiaries of the McDan Group, since 2012.

The legal action began in February 2025 when GACL sued the two companies for breaching the terms of their lease agreements and failing to pay outstanding ground rent. GACL demanded the recovery of $26,296 in unpaid rent and sought a perpetual injunction to bar the companies from interfering with the land going forward.

GACL also applied for a summary judgment, arguing that the McDan Group had no valid defense. The court agreed, granting all the reliefs requested and ordering the defendants to pay GH¢50,000 in legal costs.

This ruling marks a significant step in GACL’s broader efforts to reclaim valuable state-owned assets. It also follows an earlier clash between GACL and McDan Aviation in December 2024, when the company’s operations at Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended over unpaid debts. Although that issue was later resolved, the land dispute persisted until the recent court decision.

GACL has welcomed the judgment as a major victory in its campaign to protect public property and ensure compliance with lease agreements across its airport holdings.