EC suspends Unit Committee elections in six electoral areas in Nkoranza South

  Fri, 09 May 2025
The Electoral Commission (EC) has withheld the conduct of the Unit Committee Elections in six out of the 29 Electoral Areas (EAs) in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region.

That implies that the EC would hold the unit committee elections in only 23 EAs in the municipality, Mr Anthony Manu, the Nkoranza South Returning Officer of the EC told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Friday.

According to him, the six affected EAs, comprising 41 polling stations, were unable to present the more than five candidates required for the conduct of the elections.

Nonetheless, Mr Manu said DLEs would be conducted in all the 29 EAs, comprising 162 polling stations, explaining that the nation's electoral management body was training and preparing the electoral and verification officers adequately for the elections in the municipality.

He added that the municipal office of the EC was set to mount campaign platforms for the various candidates to engage their respective constituents.

The EC announced plans to mount campaign platforms for candidates contesting in the upcoming DLEs and by-elections in Nkoranza North District and Nkoranza South Municipality of the Region.

In a statement issued by the EC and signed by Mr Samuel Tettey, its Deputy Chairman Operations, explained the elections were scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

A copy of the statement made available to the GNA explained that the platform mounting exercise will take place from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11, 2025.

According to the EC, at least one platform will be set up in every electoral area and unit where elections are being held, explaining that initiative was intended to provide a fair and open space for candidates to present their manifestos, engage the electorate, and respond to questions from community members.

“The Platform Mounting will enable the electorate to assess the suitability of each candidate,” it stated, and cautioned the candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully.

GNA

