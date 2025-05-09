St John’s Grammar School honors Sam Korankye-Ankrah for transformative support

St John’s Grammar School has expressed gratitude to Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah, Founder of Royalhouse Chapel International (Oil Dome branch), for his immense and transformative support to the institution.

In an honorary visit, a delegation led by the Headmaster of St John’s Grammar School, Mr Thomas Kyei Breduh, included four staff members and three student representatives, described Apostle General Sam Korankye-Ankrah, an alumnus of the school, as a distinguished figure.

During the visit, the Headmaster highlighted Apostle Korankye-Ankrah’s significant contributions to the school, including a generous donation of GHC 100,000 towards the construction of the Headmaster’s bungalow and the provision of ultra-modern science laboratories, which have greatly enhanced the learning environment for students.

In addition, he funded the development of a state-of-the-art sick bay, complete with a nurses’ bungalow, and a basketball court—demonstrating his commitment to both the well-being and recreational needs of students and staff.

As a token of appreciation, the school’s basketball team presented Apostle Korankye-Ankrah with their championship trophy from the Hooprave SHS Basketball Competition, symbolizing their hard work and determination.

The Headmaster expressed deep gratitude for Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah’s unwavering commitment, commending his vision for empowering the next generation and ensuring students have access to the resources and mentorship they need to thrive.

“We celebrate the Apostle General’s legacy of giving back and inspiring future leaders. May his example continue to motivate others to make a positive impact in their communities,” he said.