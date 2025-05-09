Ghanaian Citizen Petitions Over British Envoy’s Private Visit to Minority Leader

A concerned Ghanaian citizen, Simon Yaw Awadzi, has petitioned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling for an urgent investigation into the recent visit of the British High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Harriet Thompson, to the Minority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The visit, which took place at the private residence of the Minority Leader in Effutu, Central Region, rather than within the formal setting of Parliament, has raised several concerns regarding its nature and potential implications for Ghana’s political and diplomatic landscape.

The visit has sparked questions about the appropriateness of the setting, especially given the fact that official meetings between foreign diplomats and Ghanaian political figures are typically held in more formal environments, such as Parliament or official government buildings. Awadzi points out that the meeting taking place at Hon. Afenyo-Markin’s private home, away from the public eye, raises suspicions about the true purpose and intent behind the visit.

“It is concerning that such an important diplomatic meeting was held at a private residence rather than in Parliament, where official engagements are typically conducted. This raises doubts about the nature of the discussions and the potential implications for Ghana’s political stability,” Awadzi said in his petition.

Awadzi also highlighted the timing and context of the meeting, pointing to the current regional tensions in neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire. With these geopolitical challenges on the horizon, Awadzi believes that the visit could have broader implications for Ghana’s foreign policy and national security.

He stressed that understanding the full scope of the conversation between the British High Commissioner and the Minority Leader is crucial, especially considering the stakes involved.

The relationship between Hon. Afenyo-Markin and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also been a subject of public discussion, with many speculating that Hon. Afenyo-Markin’s actions could reflect the stance of the former President.

Given the political climate in Ghana, Awadzi raised the possibility that the visit may have been politically motivated, potentially serving the interests of one faction over others.

“The close relationship between Hon. Afenyo-Markin and the former President raises valid concerns about the broader political agenda behind this visit,” Awadzi explained. “If the discussions had implications for Ghana’s foreign policy, it is important to understand what was discussed and how it may affect our standing in the international community.”

Awadzi’s petition, which has now been submitted to key government officials, including Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, and Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, calls for a full investigation into the visit’s purpose, the issues discussed, and whether the meeting was conducted in an official diplomatic capacity. Awadzi is particularly concerned about the potential for such interactions to undermine Ghana’s sovereignty and security.

In addition to questioning the location of the meeting, Awadzi is seeking clarification on whether the British High Commissioner’s visit was in any way linked to political maneuvers within Ghana. With tensions over national security and foreign relations, Awadzi believes that transparency is key to maintaining the trust of the Ghanaian public.

“It is essential that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks into this matter and provides answers. Ghana’s interests must always come first, and we need to ensure that our sovereignty and national security are not compromised,” Awadzi concluded.