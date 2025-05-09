Speaker Bagbin calls for home-grown constitutional reforms, warns against western systems

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has called for constitutional reforms that reflect Ghana’s unique socio-political realities, during an engagement with the Constitutional Review Committee as part of its nationwide consultations.

In a meeting held at Parliament House, Speaker Bagbin urged the Committee to prioritise Ghana’s national context over the wholesale adoption of foreign governance models, warning that external systems often complicate local political dynamics rather than resolve them.

“Our Constitution must evolve to serve Ghana’s interests and reflect our values, not merely replicate systems that may not fit our cultural and political fabric,” the Speaker stated.

He further advocated for structural reforms within the country’s electoral and parliamentary systems.

Among the recommendations was a shift toward proportional representation, which he argued would open up Parliament to a more diverse range of voices—including youth, women, persons with disabilities, and traditional leaders—while also tempering the excessive influence of partisan politics.

Speaker Bagbin also stressed the urgency of regulating political party financing, describing it as a critical step toward transparency and democratic integrity.

Additionally, he called for the strengthening of constitutional institutions such as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), which he said plays a vital role in enhancing civic awareness and deepening participatory governance.

Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, Prof H. Kwasi Prempeh, expressed his appreciation for the Speaker’s thoughtful contributions, acknowledging the complexity of the reform process.

He assured that the committee would carefully consider the Speaker’s proposals as it works to shape a more responsive and inclusive Constitution.