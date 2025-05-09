ModernGhana logo
Mahama’s government responsible for the cedi’s recent strength — Miracles Aboagye

Headlines Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the 2024 flagbearer campaign of the New Patriotic Party
FRI, 09 MAY 2025
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the 2024 flagbearer campaign of the New Patriotic Party

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has credited the John Mahama-led administration for the recent appreciation of the cedi.

According to figures from Cedirates.com, the cedi has continued to appreciate against the US dollar, with a buying rate of GHS13.20 and a selling rate of GHS13.87 as of Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has attributed the cedi’s strong performance to global trade shifts weakening the US dollar, as well as the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme initiated under the previous administration and sustained by the current government.

However, in a social media post on Friday, May 9, Miracles Aboagye said he shares the view that the cedi’s current performance is due to measures implemented by the Mahama-led government.

“I agree, support, and believe in the fact that the government is responsible for the recent strength of the cedi. I have always held the principle that the government of the day is responsible for the performance of our currency. No debate about that!” he wrote.

His comment was in response to an earlier post by the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi.

Sammy Gyamfi had debunked claims that the cedi’s appreciation is due to gold accumulation.

He argued that as of December 2024, Ghana’s gold reserves at the Bank of England stood at about 30 tonnes, yet the US dollar was trading at around GHS16.

Disputing that claim, Miracles Aboagye wrote: “The exchange rate you quoted here for December 2024 is false. As of 31st December 2024, the exchange rate was GHS14.70 and surely nowhere close to GHS16.”

