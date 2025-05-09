France fails to broker deal on New Caledonia's future after three-day 'conclave'

Talks between pro- and anti-independence groups in New Caledonia – mediated by Overseas Territories Minister Manuel Valls – this week collapsed without an agreement, leaving the French Pacific territory in political limbo one year after its worst violence since the 1980s.

“No agreement was reached,” Valls told reporters on Thursday after a three-day “conclave” held in a secluded hotel away from the capital Nouméa failed to produce any white smoke.

The talks were aimed at reaching a compromise on defining New Caledonia's political future.

The archipelago has been in political deadlock since the last referendum in 2021, boycotted by the pro-independence side, left the process of self-determination without a clear outcome.

Two proposals were examined during this last round of talks.

One, backed by Paris, involved continued sovereignty with France. The other, promoted by the anti-independence Loyalists, called for a federal system within the French Republic.

Neither plan won support from both sides. Valls said the Loyalists' proposal “called into question, in our view, the unity and indivisibility of New Caledonia” by suggesting “a de facto partition plan".

This deadlock has blocked progress on a key issue – the makeup of the electoral roll. That debate helped trigger deadly riots in May 2024, which left 14 people dead and caused more than two billion euros in damage.

'Disaster avoided'

Talks to resolve New Caledonia's political future resumed in early 2025. This was Valls' third visit to the territory this year, and the first time in months that both sides had sat at the same table.

The French government's proposal included “dual nationality, French by right and New Caledonian,” and “the transfer and immediate delegation of sovereign powers”. That sparked anger from pro-independence groups, who saw it as a backdoor recognition of New Caledonia's independence.

“Transfer of sovereign powers to New Caledonia was the main sticking point,” said Loyalist MP Nicolas Metzdorf.

“We remain committed to our proposal of a federated state with enhanced powers for the provinces,” he added.

Sonia Backès, another Loyalist leader, said she had “avoided disaster for New Caledonia,” stating that the lack of agreement “is not chaos".

Crucial vote head

New Caledonia is due to hold high-stakes provincial elections that will shape its next local government.

Originally planned for 2024, the elections were delayed due to last year's unrest. They must now take place by 30 November 2025, following a ruling by France's Council of State.

Since 2007, the electoral roll has excluded most people who moved to New Caledonia after November 1998 – the date of the Nouméa Accords between the French state and the territory.

Many Indigenous Kanaks oppose changing that rule, saying it would weaken their push for self-determination.

Despite the lack of agreement, Valls welcomed what he described as a respectful debate and said “points of convergence” had emerged. A monitoring committee will keep discussions going in the months ahead.

“I continue and will continue to work to prevent a return to violence,” Valls said. He called on all sides to “engage with the State for peace, dialogue, and reconstruction.”