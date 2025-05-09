Kenya is 'in total disarray': opposition candidate Martha Karua

Martha Karua, among the first to declare a run for the Kenyan presidency in 2027, told AFP the country is in "total disarray" due to corruption, police killings and economic decline.

Karua served in government in the 2000s and, as a lawyer, has lately represented jailed opposition figures in neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda.

She hopes to harness the "anger and frustration" against Kenya's President William Ruto, which spilt onto the streets last year in mass protests against tax rises and corruption.

"We are in total disarray. It's as if our constitution has been suspended," she told AFP in an interview in Nairobi.

"We have abductions, arbitrary arrests... extrajudicial killings... And the police and authorities fail to take responsibility."

Rights groups say at least 60 people were killed during the protests in June and July, and at least 89 abducted since then, with 29 still missing.

Police deny involvement, but there has been limited progress in investigating the incidents.

"Ruto was a great mistake right from the start. Those of us who have worked with him and know him, knew that he would be a disaster," said Karua.

A spokesman for the presidency said abductions and killings were strictly a police matter.

'The only lifeline'

Karua ran against Ruto in the 2022 election as the vice-presidential candidate on a ticket with veteran leader Raila Odinga.

Karua said her first priority was to 'plug the leakages' caused by corruption. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP)

She is now part of a broad grouping of opposition figures manoeuvring for the next vote in 2027.

Her first priority would be to "plug the leakages" and bring Kenya's debt under control, she said.

Massive borrowing has left Kenya with some $85 billion in debt, forcing it to pay more in interest payments than it does on health and education.

"Fighting corruption is the only lifeline we have," Karua told AFP.

"(Otherwise) whatever we collect, whatever we borrow, will still be lost and we will never be able to pull Kenyans out of their misery."

Karua was justice minister in the mid-2000s under late president Mwai Kibaki.

She said that government had led a successful push against corruption, though admitted that it "did come back towards the end".

Karua resigned from that government in 2009, accusing some of her colleagues of opposing reforms.

'Mammoth task'

Now, Karua finds herself aligned with several opposition figures that have shady reputations.

When asked, she did not deny it, but said: "The task of dislodging a government that does not play by the rules is a mammoth task. We need all hands."

She added it was up to the public to choose "the most competent and suitable" to lead the opposition into the election.

Karua worries about unrest and rigging in 2027, however. Previous elections have been marred by extreme violence.

Ruto himself was charged by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity over violence that erupted after the 2007 vote.

The case was eventually dropped for lack of evidence, with the court citing witness intimidation and political meddling.

Karua accused Ruto of hiring gangs of "thugs" for a recent rally in Nairobi -- to "sort out anybody who appears to either boo or jeer" -- which led to huge numbers of muggings and violent attacks on passers-by.

"I know it will get worse. They will use public coffers at the expense of vital services like health, education and security," she said.

The presidency spokesman said Ruto "never hires or pays people to attend his public meetings".

"Martha Karua and her team created a similar lie in the run up to the last election," the spokesman said. "They lost it because they believed in their own lies. They are headed for a similar and more resounding defeat."

But Karua claimed the president will make the upcoming election "nasty".

"The only way we can overcome Ruto's manipulation of the electoral system is to have a flood of votes, overwhelming numbers which no amount of manipulation can work on," she said.