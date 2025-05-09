ModernGhana logo
A Plea for Partnership: Shouldn't Ghana Harness the Gates Foundation's Legacy?

Feature Article A Plea for Partnership: Shouldnt Ghana Harness the Gates Foundations Legacy?
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

Bill Gates' announcement that he intends to shutter the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on December 31st, 2045, presents a unique opportunity for Ghana to tap into the foundation's vast resources and expertise. As the new Mahama administration's resetting of the bankrupted national economy proceeds apace, in a world grappling with pressing global challenges, Ghana stands at a crossroads, seeking innovative solutions to propel its development agenda.

With USAID funding halted by the Trump administration casting a shadow over development projects worldwide, Ghana's leaders must think outside the box. The Gates Foundation's focus on global health, agricultural development, and capacity building aligns with Ghana's priorities. By forging a partnership, Ghana can leverage the foundation's legacy to drive meaningful change.

Ghana's health initiatives, such as disease prevention and healthcare infrastructure development, could benefit from the foundation's support. Similarly, agricultural development projects focused on food security and rural development might find a willing partner in the Gates Foundation.

As the foundation prepares to close its doors, Ghana's leaders must seize this moment. By collaborating with the Gates Foundation, Ghana can ensure a lasting impact on its development trajectory. It is the hope and prayer of Ghanaians that the Mahama administration will rise to the challenge and successfully navigate this opportunity!

#GatesFoundation #GlobalDevelopment #Ghana #Partnership #Sustainability

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

