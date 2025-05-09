NPP communicator admits party arrogance but says Bawumia has the remedy

Awal Mohammed, a communication member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the party was arrogant while in power, leading to its massive electoral defeat in 2024.

He spoke on GHOne TV’s Breakfast Review hosted by Joshua Kojo Mensah.

“I’m agreeing that I was also arrogant. I was arrogant at that time. The party people are telling us that we were arrogant in power, and we admit it because it’s the reason we lost the election,” he said.

He noted the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia being optimistic about the future had promised “when we come, we’ll change it.”

Dr Bawumia recently admitted to the NPP being “excessively arrogant” during its eight-year tenure led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, causing deep resentment among citizens and supporters of the NPP.

— classfmonline