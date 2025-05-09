School Feeding Caterers run to Asantehene, Chief Imam over contract termination

Caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme have announced plans to petition the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a bid to seek his intervention following the mass termination of their contracts by the Mahama administration.

The contracts of all caterers under the programme were terminated on May 2, 2025, with no official explanation regarding when new contracts would be awarded. While the caterers have been assured of payment of outstanding arrears, no timeline has been communicated.

Speaking on Eyewitness News with Sammi Wiafe, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the National School Feeding Caterers Association, Madam Margaret Larbi, said the group is turning to traditional and religious leaders to mediate on their behalf.

“Our President said we have petitions to be sent. We’re trying to get in touch with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, to intervene,” she said.

Madam Margaret Larbi added that the caterers are also planning to reach out to other influential figures, including the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

“So, we’re trying to get him to go and plead on our behalf. We’re trying to go to the Chief Imam. Tomorrow [Friday, May 9], we have a lot to do to send some petitions to other influential individuals in the country to be able to speak on our behalf,” she stated.

