Make the church a home for spiritual fulfilment — Speaker Bagbin congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, following his election as the new head of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV, unveiled on May 8, becomes the first American in history to ascend to the papacy—an event marked by both religious and historical significance.

Reacting to the news on his official Facebook page, Speaker Bagbin stated, “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on your elevation to the head of the worldwide Catholic Church.”

He added, “As the 267th pontiff (Pope Leo XIV), we pray with you daily to continually make the church a home for spiritual fulfilment and a global authority on justice, morality, human and environment dignity.”

Mr. Bagbin further applauded the global Catholic community, expressing admiration for the Church’s enduring structures and principles.

“All Catholics across the globe on this great feat. Again, our church has demonstrated a seamless transition of leadership through time tested traditions in a fast-changing world. May we continue to be a model for all evolving systems be they political, professional or business. Habemus Papam! Long Live the Church! Peace unto all humankind!”