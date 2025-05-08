Pope Leo XIV delivers first Urbi et Orbi blessing after his election

Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, made his first appearance to the world on Thursday, May 8, delivering the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica shortly after his election as the 267th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church.

His selection came after a conclave involving 133 cardinal electors, who chose him as the successor to Pope Francis. Remarkably, Cardinal Prevost had only been appointed to the College of Cardinals two years prior, making his rise to the papacy both swift and historic.

In his first address as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV struck a tone of humility, gratitude, and unity. He began by paying tribute to his predecessor, Pope Francis, whose leadership and resilience left a profound mark on the Church.

“First, I offer deep thanks to Pope Francis of blessed memory, who shepherded the Church with humility and strength. His presence here on Easter Sunday, despite his illness, is a testament to his unwavering devotion.”

He went on to reflect on the Church’s mission and the divine love that unites believers, calling on fellow cardinals to join him in continuing the work of spreading the Gospel.

“I thank the cardinal electors for choosing me to be your servant and successor to Pope Francis (late). But I cannot do this alone. I ask the cardinals to walk with me and work with me as we proclaim the Gospel.”

Pope Leo XIV closed with a message directed not just at Catholics, but to people around the globe.

“To the people of the world—I send you my blessings. May you remain faithful in all you do, and may your hearts always be open to love, mercy, and hope.”

His election marks a new chapter in the Church’s history, with many faithful around the world watching closely to see how he will shape the papacy in the years to come.