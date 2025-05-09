ModernGhana logo
GNFS reports over 31% drop in prank calls in early 2025, hails public cooperation

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported a significant 31.52% reduction in prank calls during the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year.

According to a statement from the Public Relations Department, the Service received 131,862 prank calls between January and March 2025—a sharp decline from the 192,545 recorded during the first quarter of 2024.

“The decline is mainly due to GNFS’s intensified and consistent public education and advocacy efforts across the media, schools, communities, and digital platforms, which have effectively raised awareness about the dangers and legal consequences of prank calls,” the statement explained.

The GNFS credited the drop to increased public awareness and praised citizens for their growing understanding of the serious implications of misusing emergency lines.

Prank calls have long hindered emergency services, often delaying responses to real incidents. The GNFS reiterated that prank calling emergency numbers is a criminal offense under Ghanaian law and warned that offenders could face legal consequences.

The Service thanked the public for its cooperation and urged continued responsible use of emergency communication lines. It also reaffirmed its commitment to improving response times and encouraged prompt reporting of fire emergencies using its toll-free numbers.

Simon Agbovi
JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

