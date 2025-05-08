ModernGhana logo
Ablakwa secures UK visa for medical trip of female student who was accidentally shot in the eye

  Thu, 08 May 2025
THU, 08 MAY 2025

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has secured a UK visa for Suzy Adwoa Pinamang, the student who lost her eyesight after being accidentally shot by a classmate.

Two additional visas have also been granted for caregivers who will accompany her on the medical trip.

The news was shared on Thursday, May 8, 2025, by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa via his X handle. He confirmed that Ghana’s High Commission in the UK has been directed to provide Suzy and her companions with special consular support throughout their stay.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa extended deep appreciation to businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who has committed to covering the full cost of Suzy’s treatment in the UK.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by UK High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, describing her efforts in the visa process as “extremely helpful.”

“May I duly commend the MP for Bantama, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye who first brought Suzy's plight to my attention and requested my intervention as Foreign Minister following the accidental gunshot by her classmate,” he said.

He added: “This is testament that we can always achieve great progress when we work together. I wish Suzy Adwoa Pinamang the very best — don't give up the fight, brave young lady — you are a winner!”

