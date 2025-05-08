ModernGhana logo
Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's election as Pope a great honour for America – Trump reacts

  Thu, 08 May 2025
THU, 08 MAY 2025

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has been elected as the new head of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a tweet posted shortly after the announcement, Trump hailed the elevation of the American-born cardinal as a historic moment.

Trump described the election of Cardinal Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—as a “great honour” for the United States and noted that it brings “excitement.”

He added that he is looking forward to sharing a “meaningful moment” with the new pontiff.

The Catholic Church officially welcomed its new leader earlier today after the familiar plume of white smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that a decision had been reached. The chosen cardinal was revealed to be Robert Francis Prevost, who will now serve as Pope Leo XIV, making history as the first American ever elected to the papacy.

Prevost’s election came relatively swiftly, as the 133 cardinal electors reportedly reached agreement by the third ballot—on the first full day of voting. The conclave, held under strict secrecy within the Vatican, concluded its deliberations with a rare level of consensus and speed.

Cheers erupted in St. Peter’s Square as thousands of faithful and onlookers celebrated the white smoke and awaited the formal announcement. The name Pope Leo XIV was then shared with the world in the traditional Latin proclamation, "Habemus Papam."

