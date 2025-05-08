ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s gold exports increased to $2.7bn in first four months of 2025

  Thu, 08 May 2025
Business & Finance Ghana’s gold exports increased to $2.7bn in first four months of 2025
THU, 08 MAY 2025

Ghana’s small-scale gold exports have experienced a dramatic surge in early 2025, reaching $2.7 billion between January and April, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod).

This performance marks a major leap from the $670.5 million recorded during the same period in 2023 and the $862.4 million achieved in 2024.

In terms of volume, Ghana exported 30,479.5 kilograms of gold in the first four months of 2025—over four times the 7,000 kilograms exported in 2023, and significantly higher than the 19,369 kilograms exported in 2024.

The data shows a steady upward trend across quarterly comparisons. Exports in the first quarter of 2023 stood at $354.4 million, rising to $557.7 million in 2024. However, 2025 saw a remarkable spike, with first-quarter exports hitting $1.83 billion. April alone generated $897.6 million in export revenue—outpacing the entire first quarter of 2024.

Officials attribute this sharp rise to stronger global demand for gold and enhanced export oversight mechanisms implemented by Goldbod, which have improved tracking and compliance within the small-scale mining sector.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ablakwa secures UK visa for medical trip of female student who was accidentally shot in the eye Ablakwa secures UK visa for medical trip of female student who was accidentally ...

2 hours ago

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevosts election as Pope a great honour for America – Trump reacts Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost's election as Pope a great honour for America – ...

2 hours ago

Im not happy with NDC’s fight against illegal mining – Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe I'm not happy with NDC’s fight against illegal mining – Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

2 hours ago

Muntaka pledges priority security recruitment for youth aiding in drug arrests in Zongo Communities Muntaka pledges priority security recruitment for youth aiding in drug arrests i...

2 hours ago

White smoke emerges, cheers erupt at Vatican as new pope is elected White smoke emerges, cheers erupt at Vatican as new pope is elected

2 hours ago

Lets allow sitting or former Presidents to seek re-election beyond two terms — CenPOA petitions Constitutional Review Committee Let's allow sitting or former Presidents to seek re-election beyond two terms — ...

2 hours ago

You did better than most of your predecessors as Vice President — Yaa Naa to Bawumia You did better than most of your predecessors as Vice President — Yaa Naa to Baw...

2 hours ago

Peace by with you, Prevost told the crowds. By Andrej ISAKOVIC (AFP) Prevost becomes first US pope as Leo XIV

3 hours ago

Veteran politician and football administrator, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe 120-day contract: Mahama has done well; I’ll rate him 7/10 — Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

3 hours ago

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi How is that possible? — Sammy Gyamfi dismisses claim NDC got election support fr...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line