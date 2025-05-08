Ghana’s gold exports increased to $2.7bn in first four months of 2025

Ghana’s small-scale gold exports have experienced a dramatic surge in early 2025, reaching $2.7 billion between January and April, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Gold Board (Goldbod).

This performance marks a major leap from the $670.5 million recorded during the same period in 2023 and the $862.4 million achieved in 2024.

In terms of volume, Ghana exported 30,479.5 kilograms of gold in the first four months of 2025—over four times the 7,000 kilograms exported in 2023, and significantly higher than the 19,369 kilograms exported in 2024.

The data shows a steady upward trend across quarterly comparisons. Exports in the first quarter of 2023 stood at $354.4 million, rising to $557.7 million in 2024. However, 2025 saw a remarkable spike, with first-quarter exports hitting $1.83 billion. April alone generated $897.6 million in export revenue—outpacing the entire first quarter of 2024.

Officials attribute this sharp rise to stronger global demand for gold and enhanced export oversight mechanisms implemented by Goldbod, which have improved tracking and compliance within the small-scale mining sector.