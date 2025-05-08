John Jinapor must be fired — GIMPA lecturer as he scores NDC gov't low in energy sector

Dr. Nyame-Baafi, a Senior Lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Senior Fellow at the Institute for Energy, Resources and Public Policy (IERPP), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to dismiss Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Jinapor, over what he describes as abysmal performance in the energy sector during the government’s first 120 days in office.

In a statement, Dr. Nyame-Baafi said the firing of the Energy Minister was necessary because findings of the IERPP assessment report titled “The 120-Days Accountability Showdown: Are We Resetting or Repeating the Past?” clearly shows the abysmal performance of John Jinapor in the energy sector.

He said the report highlighted delays in implementing long-overdue reforms in the power sector, including tariff rationalization, grid modernization, and efficiency improvements.

According to Dr. Nyame-Baafi, this sluggishness threatens investor confidence and undermines Ghana’s ability to meet its energy demands sustainably.

He added that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, under President Mahama, has achieved a worrying 16.6 percent score in environmental management and energy sector reforms — a performance he believes falls far below acceptable standards.

“The energy sector is in crisis, and the figures are clear. John Jinapor must be fired if the president is truly committed to resetting this government’s course,” Dr. Nyame-Baafi stated firmly.

The IERPP assessment evaluated 25 key manifesto promises of the Mahama administration across four thematic areas, using verifiable implementation data and a weighted scoring system aligned with international benchmarks for assessing government performance. Dr. Nyame-Baafi stressed that the poor performance in the energy sector has far-reaching implications for Ghana’s economic stability, environmental sustainability, and public trust.

Dr. Nyame-Baafi urged President Mahama to take bold and decisive action to restore public confidence. “Leadership means taking tough decisions. If the president wants to demonstrate that he is serious about resetting governance, the first step is to change the team leading our energy transition,” he emphasised.