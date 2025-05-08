ModernGhana logo
Derrick Nana Asare touts NDC as better managers of Ghana’s economy

By Margaret Amankwah II Contributor
Former Communications Officer of TEIN at Accra Technical University (ATU), Derrick Nana Asare, has declared his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), praising the party’s handling of the economy.

He contrasted it with what he described as the shortcomings of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a statement released on May 7, 2025, Mr. Asare highlighted a series of initiatives by the current administration, including debt restructuring, social intervention programs, and steps to stabilise the Ghanaian cedi, as evidence of a more disciplined and forward-looking economic agenda.

“The NDC government has shown a clear understanding of Ghana’s economic challenges and is implementing pragmatic solutions,” Mr. Asare said. “Unlike the past administration, which left behind a legacy of excessive borrowing and economic instability, the current government is focused on restoring confidence, supporting local businesses, and protecting livelihoods.”

His endorsement comes at a time when the country is grappling with economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation, and ongoing reforms under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The NDC administration has continued to defend its economic policies, citing positive shifts in growth forecasts and efforts to narrow the fiscal deficit as signs of progress.

