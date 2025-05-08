Muntaka pledges priority security recruitment for youth aiding in drug arrests in Zongo Communities

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has vowed to prioritize the recruitment of individuals—particularly youth from Zongo communities—who assist in the arrest of drug addicts, as part of a broader government strategy to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme in Sabon Zongo, Accra, on Thursday, May 8, the Interior Minister reiterated the government's commitment to empowering Zongo youth through socially driven initiatives aimed at addressing the root causes of drug-related issues.

“Once we live in the community, we know them, and it is when we rise and say no, we’re going to allow them to do it, that is when we can succeed. With the help of the police and the Narcotics Control Commission, we’re assuring you that we will give you this support," he assured the gathering.

Muntaka further pledged direct support for young people actively involved in helping authorities tackle drug activity in their neighborhoods.

“And to show you goodwill, the youth who rose to this, I’m assuring you, give me 10 to 15 names, Insha Allah, I’m assuring you before the end of this month, I will make sure that you are absolved to be able to do the work that you’re doing.

“I’m assuring you all those who will join them when an opportunity comes for us to recruit people into the security services, all those who are helping and are qualified and are interested in the security services, I’m assuring you I will give them priority to join,” he added.

The Minister also issued a stern warning to police commanders who fail to respond promptly to reports of drug-related activities in Zongo communities. He emphasized that delays or inaction would not be tolerated.

“Don’t go about destroying properties. Don’t take the laws into your hands. Make sure that if you arrest them, you hand them over to the police. I have also instructed the police that any commander you call who doesn’t respond swiftly will be removed.

“They must respond swiftly when you call them, so that it makes the work easier, you cannot sacrifice your day, energy, night, and when you round them up, and the police are supposed to take them up, they refuse or delay,” he stated.