White smoke emerges, cheers erupt at Vatican as new pope is elected

  Thu, 08 May 2025
THU, 08 MAY 2025

White smoke has billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling to the world that a new pope has been elected.

The centuries-old tradition—white smoke for a successful election, black for no consensus—drew an immediate, jubilant response from the thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, who erupted into cheers at the historic sight.

While the identity of the new pontiff remains unknown for now, Vatican officials have confirmed that he will appear on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica within the hour to greet the faithful. A senior cardinal will deliver the formal announcement with the phrase “Habemus Papam”—Latin for “We have a Pope”—and reveal the new pope’s chosen name.

This moment marks the conclusion of a secretive conclave, where 120 cardinal-electors from around the world have been meeting behind closed doors to select a successor to Pope Francis, whose death in early 2025 ended a transformative and often controversial papacy.

As the world awaits the new pontiff's first words and blessing, the Vatican—and the global Catholic community—stands on the brink of a new chapter in its long history.

