I have come to serve with clean heart and clear mind – Acting KATH CEO

Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, the newly appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has pledged to lead with integrity, transparency, and a commitment to advancing the hospital's mission without pursuing any personal agenda.

“I have not come to inherit anyone's friends or enemies but has assumed this position with a clean heart and prepared to work with all stakeholders to make sure the sole tertiary facility fully achieves its mandate for the country,” he said.

Dr. Baidoo made the remarks during his inception meeting with the hospital's management team following his nomination by the President and subsequent appointment by the KATH Board earlier this week.

He underscored the importance of teamwork and reiterated his commitment to an open-door leadership style, which he believes is essential for strengthening the hospital's operational capacity in delivering quality tertiary healthcare, training, and research.

“As the only tertiary hospital of its kind in this part of the country, we owe it a duty to work collectively to advance the hospital's mission as a centre of excellence in specialist medical, training, and research,” he said.

Dr. Baidoo was warmly received by the hospital's management team, with various directors taking turns to pledge their full support for his vision and leadership.

A detailed presentation was made to brief the Acting CEO on the hospital’s status, including key challenges requiring urgent attention to enhance its ability to provide high-quality specialist services to the public.

Following this, Dr. Baidoo held an introductory meeting with staff of the General Administration Unit, which serves as the immediate support structure for central management.

The meeting aimed to foster collaboration and build a strong working relationship between the new CEO and administrative personnel.

In his address, Dr. Baidoo expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated the value of teamwork in delivering efficient healthcare services.

He assured staff that his doors would always be open for suggestions and proposals to improve hospital operations.

Mr. Atta Tweneboah Jnr., head of the General Administration Unit, welcomed Dr. Baidoo on behalf of the staff and pledged their full support.

“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and are committed to supporting your vision for KATH,” he said.

Until his appointment, Dr. Baidoo, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and a Fellow of the West Africa College of Surgeons and Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, was the head of the Trauma and Orthopaedics Directorate of the hospital and the chairman of the Ashanti Regional division of the Ghana Medical Association.

He took over from Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah who served as the CEO of KATH from 1st December, 2022 to April 2025, marking the beginning of a new leadership era at the hospital.

GNA